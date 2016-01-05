FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's Pegasus Airlines cancels Russian flights after failing to obtain visas
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
January 5, 2016 / 12:11 PM / 2 years ago

Turkey's Pegasus Airlines cancels Russian flights after failing to obtain visas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Pegasus Airlines, a Turkish budget carrier, said on Tuesday it has suspended flights to and from Russia until Jan. 13 after authorities there failed to give its crew members visas.

Russia has instituted a number of sanctions against Turkish companies and individuals after the Turkish military shot down a Russian jet in November it said had breached its airspace while on a bombing campaign in neighbouring Syria.

A spokesman for state-run carrier Turkish Airlines told Reuters it has obtained visas for crew and its flights to Russia have not not been affected. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley and Ceyda Caglayan; Editing by Ece Toksabay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.