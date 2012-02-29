UPDATE 1-Pegasystems 4th-qtr revenue beats Street

* Q4 loss $0.05/shr vs est EPS $0.05

* Q4 rev up 29 pct to $115.3 mln

* Q4 software license rev up 66 pct to $45.4 mln

* Sees FY EPS $0.91 vs est $0.98

* Sees FY rev above $500 mln vs est $490.2 mln

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Pegasystems Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly revenue, helped by an increase in software licenses, and forecast 2012 revenue above expectations.

The company, which competes with products from IBM, Oracle Corp and Tibco Software Inc, narrowed its net loss to $1.9 million, or 5 cents a share, from $4.7 million, or 13 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 29 percent to $115.3 million. Revenue from software licenses rose 66 percent to $45.4 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 5 cents a share on revenue of $104.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the full year, Pegasystems forecast earnings of 91 cents a share on revenue exceeding $500 million.

Analysts were estimating earnings of 98 cents a share on revenue of $490.2 million.

Shares of Pegasystems rose as much as 9 percent in aftermarket trade to $30.63. They closed at $28.02 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.