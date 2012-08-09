FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pegasystems 2nd-qtr misses on delayed orders from Europe, shares fall
#Market News
August 9, 2012 / 10:35 PM / in 5 years

Pegasystems 2nd-qtr misses on delayed orders from Europe, shares fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Second-quarter adjusted EPS $0.09 vs est $0.12

* Second-quarter revenue $105.1 mln vs est $113.3 mln

* Shares down 10 percent after the bell

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Enterprise software maker Pegasystems Inc’s quarterly results fell short of analysts’ expectations as customers in Europe delayed orders, sending its shares down nearly 10 percent after the bell.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 9 cents per share for the second quarter, while revenue rose marginally to $105.1 million.

Analysts on average were expecting Pegasystems to earn 12 cents per share on revenue of $113.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Pegasystems sells software that help companies manage business processes and customer relationships.

“Some larger deals are being split into smaller projects, which, while still planned, are being pushed into future quarters,” Chief Financial Officer Craig Dynes said in a statement.

He said the delays also made it very difficult for the company to surpass its full-year revenue goal of $500 million.

Analysts had estimated the company’s full-year revenue at $490.5 million.

Pegasystems had a net loss of $2.3 million, or 6 cents per share, for the second quarter, compared with a profit of $2.3 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

Operating expenses rose 13 percent.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company’s shares, which closed down 3 percent at $27.02 on the Nasdaq on Thursday, fell further to $24.28 after the bell.

