March 23 (Reuters) - Pegatron Corp

* Says revenue from non-computing segment to decline by 20-25 percent in Q1 2015 versus Q4 2014

* Says sees notebook shipment volume to decline by 15-20 percent in Q1 2015 versus Q4 2014

* Says Q4 2014 net profit T$5.68 billion ($180.7 million) ($1 = 31.4300 Taiwan dollars)