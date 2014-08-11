FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pegatron sees non-PC Q3 revenue rising 20-30 pct on new iPhone demand
#Computer Hardware
August 11, 2014 / 6:40 AM / 3 years ago

Pegatron sees non-PC Q3 revenue rising 20-30 pct on new iPhone demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Pegatron Corp on Monday said revenue from devices excluding personal computers (PCs) will rise by 20 to 30 percent from the previous quarter in July-September, when the company is widely expected to assemble Apple Inc’s next-generation smartphone.

The contract manufacturer, which analysts say has been hired for up to 30 percent of the first wave of iPhone production, also said shipments of laptops will likely fall by 5 to 10 percent on quarter amid continued weakness in the worldwide PC market.

Pegatron earlier on Monday reported April-June net profit of T$1.5 billion ($50.0 million) compared with the T$2 billion average forecast of 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

Shares of Pegatron closed up 2.1 percent ahead of the earnings and forecast release, versus a 1.0 percent rise in the benchmark TAIEX index. (1 US dollar = 29.9970 Taiwan dollar) (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

