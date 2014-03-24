FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan's Pegatron sees fall in non-computing revenue
March 24, 2014 / 6:51 AM / 4 years ago

Taiwan's Pegatron sees fall in non-computing revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, March 24 (Reuters) - Apple Inc assembler Pegatron Corp expects revenue from its non-computing business to fall by 15-20 percent in the first quarter from the previous three months, its chief financial officer, Charles Lin, said on Monday.

The company earlier reported net profit in the fourth quarter of T$3.38 billion ($110.48 million), well above the analyst estimates of T$2.84 billion and T$2.65 billion in the same period of 2012, driven by greater-than-expected demand in computing and holiday season sales.

Lin said the firm also sees notebook shipment volume dropping 20-25 percent in the first quarter from the previous three months. Motherboard and desktop shipment volumes are also expected to fall 30-35 percent in the first quarter on a quarterly basis.

Reporting by Michael Gold

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
