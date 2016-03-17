FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan's Pegatron expects 40-45 pct fall in Q1 non-computing sales vs Q4
March 17, 2016 / 9:25 AM / a year ago

Taiwan's Pegatron expects 40-45 pct fall in Q1 non-computing sales vs Q4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, March 17 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Pegatron Corp , which assembles some of Apple Inc’s iPhones, on Thursday said revenue from building smartphones, tablets and other such devices could fall by 40 percent to 45 percent in the first quarter from the fourth.

It also said the volume of notebooks it ships is likely to fall by 25 percent to 30 percent, while the volume of motherboards and desktop computers will be unchanged or fall no more than 5 percent.

The first quarter of the year is typically slow for the tech industry, coming after year-end peak shopping periods in many major markets. But generally weak global demand has prompted Taiwan’s tech firms to issue cautious outlooks.

In the final three months of 2015, Pegatron’s record-high quarterly revenue of T$411.98 billion ($12.70 billion) resulted in a net profit of T$6.82 billion, up 13 percent on quarter and 20 percent on year.

By segment, revenue rose 39 percent from the third quarter in communication devices, which include smartphones, and 12 percent in consumer devices, which includes tablets. ($1 = 32.4480 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

