Poland's Pekao says no plan for extra dividend payout
August 6, 2013 / 1:26 PM / 4 years ago

Poland's Pekao says no plan for extra dividend payout

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The head of Poland's Pekao
 scotched market expectations that the cash-rich lender
may pay out a special dividend this year after changing its
statutes to allow for such payouts. 
    "We don't have any plan for the advanced dividend in 2013,"
CEO Luigi Lovaglio told analysts after the bank released its
second-quarter results. 
    Pekao already paid an annual dividend of 8.39 zlotys per
share, or more than 2.2 billion zlotys ($691 million), in line
with a recommendation by Poland's financial watchdog that banks
return a maximum 75 percent of their earnings to shareholders. 
    Some investors had still hoped that the bank, a unit of
Italy's UniCredit, was angling for a possible
additional payout after the statute change in June.
    Pekao reported an unexpected 5 percent rise in
second-quarter earnings earlier on Tuesday, but its shares fell
as much as 3.3 percent, underperforming other banks,
because the increase was fuelled by one-off gains on its bond
holdings.

 (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

