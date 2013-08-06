Poland's Pekao says no plan for extra dividend payout

WARSAW, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The head of Poland's Pekao scotched market expectations that the cash-rich lender may pay out a special dividend this year after changing its statutes to allow for such payouts. "We don't have any plan for the advanced dividend in 2013," CEO Luigi Lovaglio told analysts after the bank released its second-quarter results. Pekao already paid an annual dividend of 8.39 zlotys per share, or more than 2.2 billion zlotys ($691 million), in line with a recommendation by Poland's financial watchdog that banks return a maximum 75 percent of their earnings to shareholders. Some investors had still hoped that the bank, a unit of Italy's UniCredit, was angling for a possible additional payout after the statute change in June. Pekao reported an unexpected 5 percent rise in second-quarter earnings earlier on Tuesday, but its shares fell as much as 3.3 percent, underperforming other banks, because the increase was fuelled by one-off gains on its bond holdings. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)