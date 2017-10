WARSAW, March 15 (Reuters) - Pekao, Poland’s No.2 lender, expects its net profit this year to fall by no more than a few percentage points due to the economic slowdown, Chief Executive Luigi Lovaglio said on Friday.

Earlier, the lender reported a 2-percent earnings rise last year to 2.96 billion zlotys ($925 million). ($1 = 3.2012 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)