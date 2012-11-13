UPDATE 1-Polish lender Pekao posts unexpected profit rise

* Earns 798 million zlotys vs 699 mln expected

* 180 mln zlotys in bad loan provisions

* Provisions offset by sale of bonds (Adds details)

WARSAW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Pekao, Poland’s No.2 lender, reported a 4 percent rise in net profit on Tuesday after some trading gains helped offset fresh provisions for bad loans to the ailing construction sector.

The bank, a unit of Italy’s UniCredit, said it earned 798 million zlotys ($243 million) in the third quarter compared with 699 million expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

“The stronger figures are a result of the sale of bonds, which in the third quarter yielded 156 million zlotys, while usually it’s around 40 million,” said Kamil Stolarski, analyst at Espirito Santo in Warsaw.

Pekao took 180 million zlotys in fresh provisions for soured loans, marking a 19 percent rise for the first three quarters of the year.

Pekao, seen as one of the more conservative Polish lenders, is one of the main creditors of bankrupt builder PBG and rival Polimex, which is seeking a deal with banks to avoid a financial collapse. ($1=3.2783 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Chris Borowski; Editing by Mike Nesbit)