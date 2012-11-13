FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Polish lender Pekao posts unexpected profit rise
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 13, 2012 / 7:31 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Polish lender Pekao posts unexpected profit rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Earns 798 million zlotys vs 699 mln expected

* 180 mln zlotys in bad loan provisions

* Provisions offset by sale of bonds (Adds details)

WARSAW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Pekao, Poland’s No.2 lender, reported a 4 percent rise in net profit on Tuesday after some trading gains helped offset fresh provisions for bad loans to the ailing construction sector.

The bank, a unit of Italy’s UniCredit, said it earned 798 million zlotys ($243 million) in the third quarter compared with 699 million expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

“The stronger figures are a result of the sale of bonds, which in the third quarter yielded 156 million zlotys, while usually it’s around 40 million,” said Kamil Stolarski, analyst at Espirito Santo in Warsaw.

Pekao took 180 million zlotys in fresh provisions for soured loans, marking a 19 percent rise for the first three quarters of the year.

Pekao, seen as one of the more conservative Polish lenders, is one of the main creditors of bankrupt builder PBG and rival Polimex, which is seeking a deal with banks to avoid a financial collapse. ($1=3.2783 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Chris Borowski; Editing by Mike Nesbit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.