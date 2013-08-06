UPDATE 1-Poland's Pekao posts unexpected profit rise on bond gains

(Releads with bond gains, adds analyst)

WARSAW, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Pekao, Poland’s No. 2 lender, reported an unexpected 5-percent rise in second-quarter earnings as gains on its bond portfolio outweighed the effect of record low interest rates.

Pekao, a unit of Italy’s UniCredit, said on Tuesday its profit rose to 742 million zlotys ($233 million)compared with the 704 million expected by analysts.

Yields on Polish bonds have hit record lows thanks to demand from foreign investors, allowing some banks to record gains on their holdings of government debt.

“The bank surprised on the upside thanks to cashing in gains on its bond portfolio,” said Jaromir Szortyka, analyst at PKO BP brokerage.

The gains on bonds have helped lenders to at least partially make up for the drop in interest income after the central bank, seeking to boost Poland’s flagging economic growth, nearly halved interest rates since November to record lows.

Shares in Pekao, seen as one of Poland’s more conservative lenders, are flat since the start of the year, underperforming an 11-percent rise in Polish banks.