WARSAW, May 10 (Reuters) - Pekao, Poland’s No.2 lender, reported 6-percent drop in earnings in the first quarter on Friday, hurt by an economic slowdown and lower interest rates that weighed on its income, although the bottom line was touch above expectations.

The lender, controlled by Italy’s UniCredit, reported a net profit of 666 million zlotys ($211.6 million)compared to 644 expected by analysts polled by Reuters. ($1 = 3.1483 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)