WARSAW, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Pekao, Poland’s No.2 lender, reported a 5-percent rise in earnings in the second quarter to 742 million zlotys ($232.95 million) from 704 million a year earlier.

Analysts expected Pekao, a unit of Italy’s UniCredit, to post a net profit of 654 million. ($1 = 3.1853 Polish zlotys)