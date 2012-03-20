FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pekao CEO sees 2012 net profit at least matching 2011
#Credit Markets
March 20, 2012 / 11:46 AM / in 6 years

Pekao CEO sees 2012 net profit at least matching 2011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 20 (Reuters) - This year’s net profit at Poland’s Bank Pekao should at least match its 2011 bottom line of 2.9 billion zlotys ($934.13 million), the head of the Italy’s UniCredit unit Luigi Lovaglio said on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Poland’s No.2 lender beat forecasts, showing a 20-percent rise in its quarterly net profit thanks to lower provisions for bad loans and continued growth from interest-bearing products. ($1 = 3.1045 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski; writing by Adrian Krajewski)

