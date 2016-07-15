Alior denies media report on Pekao stake purchase

WARSAW, July 15 (Reuters) - Polish Alior Bank's chief executive officer on Friday denied a media report saying the state-run mid-tier lender has bought a 10-percent stake in Poland's No.2 bank by assets Pekao SA from UniCredit .

"What can I say? Untrue," Wojciech Sobieraj texted Reuters.

Earlier on Friday Gazeta Polska Codziennie daily said, quoting its sources, that Alior, which is controlled by Poland's biggest insurer PZU, had bought a 749-million euro ($832.66 million) stake.

Reuters sources had said the stake was bought by foreign investors mainly.