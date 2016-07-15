FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Alior denies media report on Pekao stake purchase
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 15, 2016 / 5:51 AM / a year ago

Alior denies media report on Pekao stake purchase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 15 (Reuters) - Polish Alior Bank's chief executive officer on Friday denied a media report saying the state-run mid-tier lender has bought a 10-percent stake in Poland's No.2 bank by assets Pekao SA from UniCredit .

"What can I say? Untrue," Wojciech Sobieraj texted Reuters.

Earlier on Friday Gazeta Polska Codziennie daily said, quoting its sources, that Alior, which is controlled by Poland's biggest insurer PZU, had bought a 749-million euro ($832.66 million) stake.

Reuters sources had said the stake was bought by foreign investors mainly.

$1 = 0.8995 euros Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.