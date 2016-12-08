FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Poland agrees to buy back its No2 bank from UniCredit for $2.6 bln
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 8, 2016 / 6:12 AM / 9 months ago

Poland agrees to buy back its No2 bank from UniCredit for $2.6 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Polish insurer PZU and Polski Fundusz Rozwoju (PFR) have agreed to buy a combined 32.8 percent stake in the country's No.2 lender Bank Pekao SA from Italian UniCredit for 10.6 billion zlotys ($2.58 billion), or 123 zlotys per share, PZU said.

PZU will buy a 20 percent stake in Pekao and PFR 12.8 percent, which will give state-controlled entities effective control over the lender.

"The transaction will be conducted in two stages. In the first one PZU will buy 100 percent in a company which owns 20 percent of bank's shares, while PFR will buy at the same moment 10 percent of shares directly," PZU said in a statement.

Later PFR will buy another 2.8 percent of shares.

Polish ruling conservative party Law and Justice (PiS), which took power more than a year ago, pledged to increase a share of Polish capital in the banking sector presently majority-owned by foreign investors. ($1 = 4.1085 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Kim Coghill)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.