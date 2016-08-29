Poland haggles with UniCredit over price for Pekao -FT

WARSAW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Polish state-run insurer PZU and the PFR fund are in talks to offer a below-market 3 billion euros ($3.36 billion) to buy a 40.1 percent stake in Poland's second-largest bank Pekao SA from its owner, Italy's Unicredit, the Financial Times reported.

The negotiations are part of the Polish government's larger agenda of taking back control of the country's banking sector, which is 58 percent owned by foreign investors.

Reuters reported on Aug. 23 that PZU's chief executive, Michal Krupinski, would travel to Milan to discuss a possible transaction. Expectations that a deal was close boosted Italy biggest bank's valuation by 800 million euros.

UniCredit needs 7 billion to 8 billion euros to strengthen its capital position. According to the Financial Times, Unicredit expects to make 3.5 billion euros from a sale of the Pekao stake.

PZU said no specific negotiations were taking place, while UniCredit and the PFR, a state run development fund, both declined to comment.

Poland's aim to regain control of its banking sector include plans to buy Raiffeisen's Polish unit, Raiffeisen Polbank IPO-RBP.WA.

According to Polish daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna, state-run bank PKO plans to buy Polbank's leasing assets, while PZU would take over its banking assets.

"We are open to opportunities, but we don't comment on specific transactions," a PKO spokesman said. Raiffeisen said the sale process is ongoing, without giving further details. ($1 = 0.8929 euros) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Additional reporting by Gianluca Semeraro in MILAN and Shadia Nasralla in VIENNA, editing by Louise Heavens)