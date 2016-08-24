UPDATE 1-Poland says Pekao deal must be done on market terms - deputy PM

(Adds more quotes, details, background)

WARSAW, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Poland is not conducting any negotiations with Italy's biggest bank UniCredit regarding acquisition of its Polish unit, and any potential deal must be done on market terms, Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.

According to sources, chief executive of state-run insurer PZU is going this week to Milan to talk about buying Bank Pekao.

The news sparked rise in UniCredit shares as investors speculated of an imminent deal. Poland had expressed in the past its interest to increase control over the banking sector, and the operation would include Pekao acqusition by PZU.

"We're not conducting any specific negotiations, PZU and PFR fund are not conducting negotiations," Morawiecki told Reuters in a telephone interview on Tuesday night.

Asked if Poland is determined to buy Pekao, Morawiecki said: "Of course, in terms of every possible transaction, transaction which is buzzed it must be a market transaction ... We want to act on market terms."

Potential Pekao buy is part of the government's larger agenda of taking back control of the country's banking sector, which is 58 percent owned by foreign investors.

According to a source close to the transaction, UniCredit has already decided to sell a 40.1 percent stake in Pekao. But its advisers are telling UniCredit it ought to sell part of its stake on the open market, the source said, before making a deal with a strategic investor.

Morawiecki declined to comment on the details of the transaction.

The UniCredit's stake in Pekao is worth $3.45 billion.

Morawiecki, a former CEO at Polish unit of Santander , also pointed out that banks in Western Europe are experiencing difficult times.

"The biggest challenge for this sector stability and Europe's economy is Italian banks' situation. They struggle with high NPLs," Morawiecki said. He said Portuguese and German banks are also facing challenges.

UniCredit is looking for fresh money because it faces a capital shortfall estimated at 7 billion to 8 billion euros ($7.92-9.05 billion).

Poland's ruling party, the Law and Justice (PiS), pledged that it would increase state's control over economy in its successful election campaign last year.

Morawiecki has said the government would look with interest at a potential sale of Pekao, and PZU's head Michal Krupinski said the group would consider taking over both Pekao and Polbank, the Polish unit of Austria's Raiffeisen.

Buying back Raiffeisen Polbank IPO-RBP.WA and Pekao would give Polish capital control of 54 percent of the banking sector.

DEFICIT IN 2017

Morawiecki also played down fears that the budget deficit might be too high next year to comply with European Union's rules of keeping the general government deficit below the 3 percent of gross domestic product ceiling.

"We will keep this deficit under control," Morawiecki said, adding that it is possible even if the growth pace slows down to 3.4-3.5 percent next year due to external factors.

Poland will improve tax collection, while inflation and still high growth will secure bigger budget revenues, he said.

"I think that this forecast of 3.6 percent growth in 2017 and inflation at 1.3 percent is balanced. This is my core, realistic scenario," he said.

Morawiecki said the present zloty level is good for both exporters, as well as Poles and companies indebted in foreign currencies. He reiterated that the range of 4.2-4.5 to euro is a healthy one. ($1 = 0.8839 euros) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)