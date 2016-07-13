FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UniCredit sold stake in Polish unit mostly to foreign investors -sources
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 13, 2016 / 7:50 AM / a year ago

UniCredit sold stake in Polish unit mostly to foreign investors -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 13 (Reuters) - Italy's UniCredit sold a minority stake in its Polish unit Bank Pekao mostly to investors from outside Poland, market sources said on Wednesday.

UniCredit said late on Tuesday it had raised 749 million euros by placing with investors a 10 percent stake in Polish subsidiary Bank Pekao at a 6 percent discount to the previous session's closing price.

"Most of the stake was sold to foreign investors," a Warsaw-based fund manager said on the condition of anonymity. Two other sources confirmed.

The Polish government wants to increase domestic ownership in the financial sector, which is currently 60 percent foreign-owned.

Polish Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday the government would look with interest at a potential sale of Pekao, while the head of state-run insurer PZU said the group would consider taking over Pekao and Austria's Raiffeisen unit Polbank. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, Jakub Iglewski and Pawel Sobczak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.