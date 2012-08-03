UPDATE 1-Polish Pekao warns builder troubles to weigh on loans

* Q2 net profit down 1 pct to 704 mln zlotys

* Bad loan provisions up, but less than expected (Releads with warning on construction sector, adds details)

WARSAW, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Poland’s No.2 lender Pekao warned on Friday that the debt troubles of the country’s builders will continue to weigh on local banks’ loan portfolios as it reported a 1 percent fall in quarterly earnings due to related provisions.

“Considering the probable significant fall of infrastructure investments in 2013 ... construction sector companies’ situation will remain difficult, which may impact the quality of banks’ loan portfolios,” Pekao said.

Pekao and its larger local rival PKO BP are seen as most exposed to troubles among builders, led by PBG and Polimex.

Dozens of Polish construction companies ran into trouble after bidding wars to build motorways ahead of the Euro 2012 soccer championship left them saddled with loss-making contracts atop unmanageable debt piles.

Pekao, a unit of Italy’s UniCredit, earned 704 million zlotys ($208.2 million) in the second quarter, slightly more than the 665 million predicted by brokerages and banks polled by Reuters.

The lender took 168 million zlotys in provisions for bad loans, 20 million less than expected but still above 134 million zlotys in the same period of last year. ($1 = 3.3819 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski and Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)