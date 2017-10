WARSAW, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Poland’s No. 2 lender Pekao reported a 1 percent drop in second-quarter earnings on Friday as growing troubles of local builders forced it to take fresh provisions for soured loans.

Pekao, a unit of Italy’s UniCredit, earned 704 million zlotys compared to 665 million predicted by analysts polled by Reuters. (Reporting by Chris Borowski)