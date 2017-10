WARSAW, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Poland’s No. 2 lender Pekao expects its results in the second half to be at least in line with the first six months despite the expected economic slowdown, Chief Executive Luigi Lovaglio told a news conference on Friday.

Pekao, a unit of Italy’s UniCredit, earned 1.415 billion zlotys in the first half of this year. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)