March 15 (Reuters) - Pemberton Asset Management Holdings Ltd, which is backed by Legal & General Group Plc, appointed Thomas Lack as chief operating officer, replacing Christopher Higgins, who will take over as head of strategy.

Lack was previously COO of Brewin Dolphin Plc. He has also held senior roles at Royal Bank of Scotland, Morgan Stanley and UBS over a more-than-25-year-long career. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha)