LPC-Pemberton raises 547 mln euros for new mid-market debt fund

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Legal & General -backed asset management group Pemberton has raised 547 million euros ($602.47 million) in its initial close for its first European mid-market debt fund, it announced on Wednesday.

The closed-ended, seven-year fund is due to total in excess of 1 billion euros at its final close by the end of the year. Citigroup Capital Markets worked alongside Pemberton on the fund raising.

The first close attracted seven European insurance companies and pension funds including Legal & General Capital, which invests L&G Group’s capital.

L&G Capital became a 40 percent shareholder in Pemberton in August 2014 and committed 250 million euros to the new European mid-market debt fund.

The fund will provide senior and senior secured loans to companies with a turnover of between 75 million euros and 1 billion euros through bilateral, club and smaller syndicated financings, yielding 6.5-7 percent.

There is also a small basket to provide unitranche financings, yielding around 8 percent.

Pemberton will originate the loans directly through its presence in the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy and Spain as well as France, where it will be opening shortly.

There is a strong pipeline of investments and the fund will target asset-rich companies with long term contractual revenues.

One investment includes UK business communications firm Daisy Group. Pemberton already invested in Daisy via an L&G managed account when Daisy raised an additional 26 million pounds, taking its existing term loan B to 251 million pounds, to back its offer for IT infrastructure company Phoenix IT.

“Our Mid-Market Debt Strategy is meeting the needs of companies seeking finance as traditional lenders retrench from lending due to constrained balance sheets,” said Symon Drake-Brockman, Pemberton’s managing partner. “In the current low yield environment, real money investors such as insurance companies, pension funds and family offices, are a natural provider of long-term capital into this space, via alternative lending platforms capable of providing access to traditional mid-market financings.” ($1 = 0.9079 euros) (Editing by Christopher Mangham)