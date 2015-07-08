FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LPC-Pemberton raises 547 mln euros for new mid-market debt fund
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 8, 2015 / 12:11 PM / 2 years ago

LPC-Pemberton raises 547 mln euros for new mid-market debt fund

Claire Ruckin

3 Min Read

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Legal & General -backed asset management group Pemberton has raised 547 million euros ($602.47 million) in its initial close for its first European mid-market debt fund, it announced on Wednesday.

The closed-ended, seven-year fund is due to total in excess of 1 billion euros at its final close by the end of the year. Citigroup Capital Markets worked alongside Pemberton on the fund raising.

The first close attracted seven European insurance companies and pension funds including Legal & General Capital, which invests L&G Group’s capital.

L&G Capital became a 40 percent shareholder in Pemberton in August 2014 and committed 250 million euros to the new European mid-market debt fund.

The fund will provide senior and senior secured loans to companies with a turnover of between 75 million euros and 1 billion euros through bilateral, club and smaller syndicated financings, yielding 6.5-7 percent.

There is also a small basket to provide unitranche financings, yielding around 8 percent.

Pemberton will originate the loans directly through its presence in the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy and Spain as well as France, where it will be opening shortly.

There is a strong pipeline of investments and the fund will target asset-rich companies with long term contractual revenues.

One investment includes UK business communications firm Daisy Group. Pemberton already invested in Daisy via an L&G managed account when Daisy raised an additional 26 million pounds, taking its existing term loan B to 251 million pounds, to back its offer for IT infrastructure company Phoenix IT.

“Our Mid-Market Debt Strategy is meeting the needs of companies seeking finance as traditional lenders retrench from lending due to constrained balance sheets,” said Symon Drake-Brockman, Pemberton’s managing partner. “In the current low yield environment, real money investors such as insurance companies, pension funds and family offices, are a natural provider of long-term capital into this space, via alternative lending platforms capable of providing access to traditional mid-market financings.” ($1 = 0.9079 euros) (Editing by Christopher Mangham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.