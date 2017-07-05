By Claire Ruckin
LONDON, July 5 Pemberton, the asset management
group backed by Legal & General, has launched a
strategic credit opportunities strategy that is set to raise
around €1.2bn to invest in European mid-market companies, it
said.
Unlike Pemberton’s existing funds that invest in senior
secured paper, the latest strategy will invest down the credit
spectrum, offering subordinated loans at higher returns.
It will target strongly performing mid-market companies as
well as offer recovery capital to businesses that may have had
difficulties but are gearing up for growth mode again.
Around 50% of the strategy will invest in senior and
unitranche loans, 35%-40% will invest in second-lien loans and
the rest will invest in mezzanine and deeply subordinated
preferred pieces.
Taking advantage of Pemberton’s pan-European platform and
people on the ground across the continent to originate deals,
some 75%-80% of the loans will be to European companies, while
the rest will be made to UK companies.
Non-sponsored corporates, family-owned businesses and small
local sponsor-backed businesses with Ebitda ranging from
€10m-€100m will be the focus.
Working closely with banks, Pemberton is seeking to fill a
funding gap that has emerged with a reduction in cross-border
lending as banks shy away from foreign SME lending, retreating
to their home markets to support local businesses.
The asset manager will also take advantage of increasing
regulation on banks, which has constrained more risky
subordinated lending.
“Forty percent owned by L&G, there is a halo effect that
comes from a large stable insurance company and Pemberton can
leverage those relationships to fill the gap of foreign banks.
A shift in regulatory pressures in how banks treat their capital
means it is not as easy for them to do subordinated lending and
there is a real need for a partner to not only fulfill final
hold amounts but to also provide subordinated debt,” said Ben
Gulliver, Strategic Credit Portfolio Manager at Pemberton.
Unitranche lenders typically offer loans at 7.5%-8% on
companies that are leveraged between 5.5-6.0 times debt to
Ebitda. Pemberton is seeking to lend at significantly higher
returns on lower leveraged companies.
“Pemberton is giving LPs a different investment than other
direct lending funds which are predominantly focused on the
sponsor arena. It is a different collateral pool. The return
profile of the strategy will be significantly higher than the
current unitranche market for a significantly better risk
profile,” said Gulliver.
Pemberton raised €1.2bn for its European Mid-Market Debt
Fund, that started fundraising in 2015 and closed in November
2016. It provides senior debt financing to mid-market borrowers
in Europe, focusing on companies with a turnover between €75m
and €1bn. In September 2016 Pemberton launched a £500m UK
Mid-Market Direct Lending Strategy.
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)