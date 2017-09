CALGARY, Alberta, June 17 (Reuters) - Pembina Pipeline Corp’s Western System Pipeline in northern British Columbia remained shut for a second day on Friday as a precautionary measure due to wet weather in the region, a company spokesman said on Friday.

Pembina, which informed shippers on Thursday about the pipeline outage, said there was currently no timeline for restarting operations. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Diane Craft)