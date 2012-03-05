UPDATE 2-Pemco World Air Services files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

* Says options include closure of Dothan, Alabama facility

* Secures DIP financing from Avion Services Holdings

* Says expects to emerge from bankruptcy in 90 days

March 5 (Reuters) - Pemco World Air Services filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday saying a slowdown that hurt demand in the airplane conversion industry forced it to look for alternatives.

Pemco World Air Services, which provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for both wide and narrow body aircraft and regional jets, said it is also reviewing options at its Dothan, Alabama facility, including a closure.

“Pemco’s operations have been impacted in recent years by a number of conditions, including a slowdown in the number and magnitude of MROs, a decrease in airplane conversions in Dothan, and the overall impact of the economic downturn,” William Meehan, chief executive of Pemco said in a statement.

The Tampa, Florida-based company , an affiliate of private investment firm Sun Capital Partners Inc, said it expects to emerge from bankruptcy within the next 90 days.

Pemco has secured a debtor-in-possession financing from Avion Services Holdings LLC, also an affiliate of Sun Capital Partners.

Sun Capital has proposed to buy Pemco out of bankruptcy using its position as Pemco’s secured lender. Pemco’s sale must be approved by the bankruptcy court and is subject to an auction process to find other buyers.

The company said it is commencing a marketing process to determine if there are other interested parties.

Last December, a federal judge ruled that bankrupt restaurant chain operator Friendly’s -- owned by Sun Capital Partners before it filed for bankruptcy -- could sell itself back to the private equity firm in exchange for debt forgiveness.

The case is In re: Pemco World Air Services Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District Of Delaware, No. 12-10799 .