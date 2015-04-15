FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pemex eyes Samurai market
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 15, 2015 / 8:15 PM / 2 years ago

Pemex eyes Samurai market

Paul Kilby

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 15 (IFR) - Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex is considering a return to the Samurai market as soon as this year, Treasurer Rodolfo Campos told IFR.

“We are working hard (on the filing process) to make it possible by the end of the summer,” said Campos.

The issuer has been working with the Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi, Mizuho and Sumitomo which took the credit on a roadshow last year.

“The idea is to diversify our investor base (among accounts) which wouldn’t buy our paper if it isn’t denominated in yen or sold in a Samurai format,” he said.

Pemex raised EUR2.25bn in the euro market Tuesday through the issuance of seven and 12-year bonds that were priced to yield 1.98% and 2.848%, respectively. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Natalie Harrison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.