Pemex sees deepwater rig rates around $400,000-$450,000 per day
September 10, 2014 / 9:35 AM / 3 years ago

Pemex sees deepwater rig rates around $400,000-$450,000 per day

OSLO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil company Pemex sees current deepwater drilling rig rates at around $400,000 to $450,000 per day, exploration and production chief Gustavo Hernandez Garcia told Reuters on Wednesday.

Ultra-deepwater rig rates peaked around $650,000 per day last year and have been falling sharply since as oil companies pare back exploration plans.

Determining how far the market has fallen has proven difficult, however, as oil firms have signed only a handful of contracts. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg; editing by Balazs Koranyi)

