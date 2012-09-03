Four injured in Pemex blaze at Madero refinery

MEXICO CITY, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Four workers of Mexican state oil monopoly Pemex were injured after a fire broke out on Sunday at the Madero refinery in northern Mexico, the company said in a statement.

The fire, which was put out within an hour, was the second to hit the refinery in Tamaulipas state in barely two weeks. The last blaze at the plant broke out on Aug. 13.

The incident did not damage the refinery’s processing plant, which continued to operate as normal, Pemex said.

The fire started while installation work was being carried out in the vent line from the battery of the hydro-desulphurization plant at the head of the refinery’s vent line, Pemex said.

One of the men injured was in a serious condition, it said.

The Madero refinery processes some 186,000 barrels per day, according to Pemex’s website. (Reporting By Dave Graham; editing by Christopher Wilson)