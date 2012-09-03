FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Four injured in Pemex blaze at Madero refinery
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 3, 2012 / 4:55 AM / 5 years ago

Four injured in Pemex blaze at Madero refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Four workers of Mexican state oil monopoly Pemex were injured after a fire broke out on Sunday at the Madero refinery in northern Mexico, the company said in a statement.

The fire, which was put out within an hour, was the second to hit the refinery in Tamaulipas state in barely two weeks. The last blaze at the plant broke out on Aug. 13.

The incident did not damage the refinery’s processing plant, which continued to operate as normal, Pemex said.

The fire started while installation work was being carried out in the vent line from the battery of the hydro-desulphurization plant at the head of the refinery’s vent line, Pemex said.

One of the men injured was in a serious condition, it said.

The Madero refinery processes some 186,000 barrels per day, according to Pemex’s website. (Reporting By Dave Graham; editing by Christopher Wilson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.