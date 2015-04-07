FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexico's Pemex and First Reserve sign $1 bln cooperation deal
#Funds News
April 7, 2015 / 3:55 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Pemex and First Reserve sign $1 bln cooperation deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds comment from Pemex spokesman)

MEXICO CITY, April 7 (Reuters) - Mexico’s state-controlled oil company Pemex and U.S. private equity firm First Reserve have signed a cooperation agreement worth up to $1 billion to develop energy infrastructure, transportation and processing projects, Pemex said on Tuesday.

Last month, First Reserve and BlackRock Inc took a joint stake worth about $900 million in the second phase of Mexican pipeline project Los Ramones.

A Pemex spokesman said the deal made public on Tuesday was separate from the one announced last month. (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Editing by Dave Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
