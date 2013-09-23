FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ICA Fluor, Pemex sign contract for refinery project
September 23, 2013 / 2:13 PM / 4 years ago

ICA Fluor, Pemex sign contract for refinery project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 23 (Reuters) - ICA Fluor, a joint venture between Mexican construction company ICA and U.S. engineering firm Fluor Corp, has signed a nearly $100 million contract with Mexico’s state oil monopoly Pemex to reprocess fuel products into higher-value distillates, ICA said on Monday.

The contract should increase Pemex’s distillate production by between 63 and 80 percent at its refinery in Tula, central Mexico, Pemex said in a statement.

The contract between ICA Fluor and Pemex is for the first phase of an existing project worth $3.463 billion in total, according to Pemex.

