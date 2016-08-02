FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pemex loses U.S. appeal over $406 million arbitration award
August 2, 2016

Pemex loses U.S. appeal over $406 million arbitration award

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday upheld a decision confirming a $406 million arbitration ruling won by a unit of KBR Inc in a contract dispute with the Mexican national oil company Pemex.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York let stand a decision confirming a $300 million award issued even though a Mexican court had nullified it, and upheld a lower-court judge's ruling that added $106 million to the judgment. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Alden Bentley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
