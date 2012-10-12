FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-New Issue-PEMEX adds $1 bln in notes
October 12, 2012 / 9:30 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-New Issue-PEMEX adds $1 bln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects yield to 4.824 percent)
    Oct 12 (Reuters) - Petroleos Mexicanos on Friday
added $1 billion of senior unsecured notes to an existing issue
in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service.
    Pemex said in a statement released Friday the bond's yield
was 4.824 percent. 
    Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and HSBC were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: PEMEX

AMT $1 BLN      COUPON 5.5 PCT     MATURITY    06/27/2044   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 110.911  FIRST PAY   12/27/2012 
MOODY'S Baa1    YIELD 4.8 24 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/19/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 200 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH TRIPLE-B  MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

