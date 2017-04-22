FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pence says United States will honour refugee deal with Australia
April 22, 2017 / 2:48 AM / 4 months ago

Pence says United States will honour refugee deal with Australia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Saturday the United States would honour a controversial refugee deal with Australia, under which the United States would resettle 1,250 asylum seekers, a deal President Donald Trump had described as "dumb".

Pence told a joint news conference with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in Sydney that the deal would be subject to vetting, and that honouring the deal "doesn't mean that we admire the agreement".

Pence also said an aircraft carrier strike group, led by the USS Carl Vinson, heading for waters off the Korean peninsula would be in the Sea of Japan within days.

He said Washington believed that a nuclear-free Korean peninsula could be achieved peacefully because of the Trump administration's new engagement with China. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Colin Packham; Editing by Paul Tait)

