U.S. VP Pence says seeks fairer trade with Indonesia

JAKARTA, April 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Thursday his administration wants fairer trade with Indonesia, as Washington reviews a number of countries with which it has trade deficits.

After meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Pence said the U.S. was interested in a "win-win relationship" with Southeast Asia's biggest economy.

Indonesia is one of 16 countries under review for having a trade surplus with the United States.

Pence also called for cooperation on fighting terrorism and maintaining freedom of navigation in the region.