FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pendragon sees profit uplift on new car sales growth
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 28, 2013 / 7:59 AM / 4 years ago

Pendragon sees profit uplift on new car sales growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Car dealer Pendragon expects full-year profit to beat market expectations as new car sales continued to rise in Britain, bucking the negative trend across much of continental Europe.

The company on Monday said the volume of new car sales rose 15.6 percent in the first nine months of 2013, with an 8.9 percent uplift in used car sales.

The owner of the Stratstone, Evans Halshaw and Quicks dealerships said website visits were up 23.5 percent over the prior year for the nine months ended 30 September 2013.

“Profitability in 2013 is expected to be materially ahead of expectations for the full year and we are cautiously optimistic about the prospects for 2014,” said Chief Executive Trevor Finn.

“Market conditions have been favourable this year, whilst the outlook to next year remains promising.”

Prior to Monday’s trading statement the company was expected to report an average full year pretax profit of around 41 million pounds ($66 million), according to Thomson Reuters data.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.