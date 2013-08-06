Pendragon profit jumps as rise in UK car sales continues

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Car dealer Pendragon PLC reported a 24 percent rise in first half profit as new car sales continued to rise in Britain, bucking the negative trend across much of continental Europe.

Revenue at the group, which runs 250-plus retail outlets, trading as Stratstone, Evans Halshaw and Quicks, rose 5 percent to 2 billion pounds ($3.07 billion) in the six months to the end of June, Pendragon said on Tuesday. Underlying pretax profit was 23.6 million pounds.

The firm said that in the first half of the year, the UK car market increased by 10 percent on 2012. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders expects the new car market, which accounts for almost half of Pendragon’s group sales, to grow by 8 percent in 2013.

Rising car sales have provided a rare source of good news in Britain over the past year, while the wider economy dipped in and out of recession. New registrations have grown strongly since the start of the year, with pick ups also reported in Spain and Germany after almost two years of sluggish sales across most of continental Europe.

Pendragon saw its actual pre-tax profit fall 23 percent as it took an 8 million pound charge from refinancing its debt facilities.

Chief Executive Trevor Finn said that the refinancing meant a “step change” in debt reduction.

The firm’s gross margin fell by 20 basis points in the period to 12.6 percent as operating costs rose 11.4 million pounds on a like for like basis.