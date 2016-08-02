Pendragon sees little change in new car prices due to Brexit currency slump

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Britain's largest car dealership chain Pendragon said it did not expect to see any major change in the cost of new vehicles after Britons voted to leave the European Union, pushing down the value of sterling.

The overwhelming majority of the over 2.6 million cars sold in Britain last year were made abroad and carmakers such as Renault have said they are considering hiking prices to counter the pound's slump.

Pendragon, which reported a 9.7 percent rise in first-half underlying pre-tax profit to 44.2 million pounds ($58 million), said it did not expect major price changes at its more than 250 outlets across the country.

"Whilst the UK's decision to exit the EU has caused some uncertainty, to date we have not experienced any noticeable change in our customers' behaviour and... we do not anticipate any material effect on new vehicle pricing as a result of exchange rates," the firm said. ($1 = 0.7590 pounds) (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Sarah Young)