Pendragon sees higher interim dividend following strong 2014
February 17, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

Pendragon sees higher interim dividend following strong 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s largest car dealership Pendragon pledged to double its 2015 interim dividend after strong demand online helped it to post profits and earnings per share up by more than a third in 2014.

The group doubled its proposed final dividend for 2014 to 0.6 pence, and said it expected the 2015 interim dividend to increase by the same amount.

The company posted underlying profit before tax of 60.2 million pounds ($92.6 million), 36 percent higher than in 2013, while earnings per share increased to 3.1 pence from 2.3 pence. Revenue rose 3.9 percent to 4 billion pounds.

$1 = 0.6503 pounds Reporting by Kate Holton and Sam Wilkin

