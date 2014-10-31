FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pendragon raises full-year outlook after strong Q3 sales
October 31, 2014 / 7:24 AM / 3 years ago

Pendragon raises full-year outlook after strong Q3 sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Britain’s largest car dealership Pendragon said on Friday that it expected its full-year results to be ahead of expectations as it posted strong third-quarter profits boosted by robust sales in used and new cars.

Pendragon, which runs more than 250 retail outlets and trades under the names Stratstone, Evans Halshaw and Quicks across Britain, said its gross profitability rose by 28.8 percent in the three months to Sept. 30.

The firm is expected to post full-year pre-tax profits of 53.48 million pounds (85.41 million US dollar), according to analysts polled by Thomson Reuters, up from 44.2 million in 2013. (1 US dollar = 0.6262 British pound) (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Karolin Schaps)

