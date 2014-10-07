FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bertelsmann plans to increase Penguin Random House stake -Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 7, 2014 / 5:56 PM / 3 years ago

Bertelsmann plans to increase Penguin Random House stake -Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Germany’s Bertelsmann plans to increase its stake in book publisher Penguin Random House as early as next year, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Europe’s largest media group would aim to buy part or all of the 47 percent in Penguin Random House that it does not already own from its partner in the joint venture, Pearson Plc, the news agency said.

While the two companies are not currently in talks, Pearson was willing to sell, the agency added.

Pearson and Bertelsmann committed to not selling shares for three years when the Penguin Random House joint venture was unveiled in October 2012 and each partner has the right of first refusal thereafter.

Bertelsmann and Pearson on Tuesday said they would not comment on possible changes in the ownership structure of the joint venture.

“We are very pleased with ... our partnership and will continue our integration course; anything else is speculation,” a Bertelsmann spokesman said.

Pearson’s shares have fallen by 2.8 percent since the agreement creating the joint venture was announced in 2012.

Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Harro Ten Wolde in Frankfurt and Kate Holton in London; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.