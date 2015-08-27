FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China firm targets $720 mln of Australian farmland - AFR
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 27, 2015 / 11:01 PM / 2 years ago

China firm targets $720 mln of Australian farmland - AFR

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Aug 28 (Reuters) - China’s PengXin Group is bidding for two huge Australian cattle properties which together could cost more than A$1 billion ($720 million) and would make the conglomerate the biggest owner of farmland in the country, a newspaper reported on Friday.

Shanghai-based PengXin is separately bidding for Consolidated Pastoral Company and S.Kidman & Co, Australia’s biggest landowner, the Australian Financial Review said, citing unnamed sources.

PengXin would use Consolidated Pastoral Co’s cattle stations in northern and western Australia to supply beef to Asia, while it would use South Australia’s Kidman & Co to supply meat to the Australian market, the newspaper said.

If its bids are successful, it would acquire a total 555,000 head of cattle, nearly as much as Australia’s biggest beef producer Australian Agricultural Company owns, while its land holdings would be much larger than AACo‘s.

PengXin became New Zealand’s third largest dairy player through a similar acquisition strategy it began three years ago, the paper said. ($1 = 1.3947 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.