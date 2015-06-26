Lone Star asks Penn Virginia to consider strategic alternatives

June 26 (Reuters) - Penn Virginia Corp shareholder, Lone Star Value Management LLC, asked the oil and gas producer to consider strategic alternatives to explore “all credible proposals.”

Lone Star’s statement on Friday comes a day after Proactive Investors reported that BP Plc had offered to buy the U.S. oil and gas producer for $8 per share.

“If it is true that Penn Virginia could be sold for an 80 percent premium or more to a credible buyer, the board has a fiduciary duty to fully explore such an offer,” said Lone Star, which has a 2.8 percent stake in Penn Virginia. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)