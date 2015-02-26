FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oil and gas producer Penn Virginia looking to sell itself - WSJ
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
February 26, 2015 / 3:35 PM / 3 years ago

Oil and gas producer Penn Virginia looking to sell itself - WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Penn Virginia Corp is considering selling itself, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company’s shares rose as much as 15 percent in morning trading.

Radnor, Pennsylvania-based Penn Virginia has been working with Bank of America Corp to search for potential buyers, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/1BgApH5)

Penn Virginia, which has a market capitalization of about $445 million as of Wednesday’s close, according to Thomson Reuters data, was not immediately available for comment.

The company's biggest shareholder, investment firm Soros Fund Management LLC, had suggested in June that Penn Virginia sell itself to maximize shareholder value. (1.usa.gov/1iGwAn9)

The company reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss on Wednesday, hurt mainly by a drop in oil prices.

Crude oil prices , which fell to more than six-year lows last month, have nearly halved since June, hurt by a supply glut and weak demand.

The company’s shares were up about 10.5 percent at $6.85 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. Up to Wednesday’s close, the stock had fallen more than 62 percent in the past nine months. (Reporting By Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.