Soros threatens action if Penn Virginia fails to sell itself
June 25, 2014 / 6:30 PM / 3 years ago

Soros threatens action if Penn Virginia fails to sell itself

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - Penn Virginia Corp’s biggest shareholder George Soros reiterated that the oil and gas producer should sell itself and said he would take action if the company failed to do so.

Soros, who took a 9.18 percent stake in the company in March, had said the company should explore strategic options and that he would continue to have talks with the board, shareholders and potential suitors.

As of June 25, Soros, his son Robert Soros, and his fund Soros Fund Management LLC together own 9.53 percent of the company, a regulatory filing showed. (1.usa.gov/Tx5FOZ) (Reporting By Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

