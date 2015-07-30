Canada's Penn West posts Q2 loss due to weak oil prices

July 30 (Reuters) - Canadian oil producer Penn West Petroleum Ltd reported a second-quarter loss, compared with a profit a year earlier, hurt by weak oil prices.

The company’s net loss was C$28 million ($22 million), or 6 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of C$143 million, or 29 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company’s total revenue fell 43 percent to C$325 million.