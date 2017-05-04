FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Penn West reports profit on higher oil prices, asset sales gains
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 10:38 AM / 3 months ago

Penn West reports profit on higher oil prices, asset sales gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Penn West Petroleum Ltd reported a quarterly profit, compared to year-ago loss, helped by an uptick in crude prices and gains from asset sales.

The company reported a net profit of C$27 million ($19.69 million), or 5 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of C$100 million, or 20 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Total production fell 54.7 percent to 34,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day, primarily due to asset sales.

The Calgary-based company said gross revenue fell to C$132 million from C$231 million. ($1 = 1.3712 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

