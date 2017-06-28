By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON U.S. securities regulators on
Wednesday filed civil accounting fraud charges against
Canada-based oil and gas company Penn West Petroleum Ltd
and several of its former top finance executives.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission alleged that
Penn West Petroleum, which changed its name earlier this week to
Obsidian Energy, had moved hundreds of millions of dollars from
operating expense accounts to capital expenditure accounts.
That maneuver, the SEC said, artificially reduced the
company's operating costs by as much as 20 percent at times, and
improved metrics for oil extraction efficiency.
The company issued a statement saying the lawsuit is based
on "historic" accounting practices that were discovered and
reported to the SEC in July 2014.
The company restated its financial statements in September
that same year.
"We are naturally disappointed that the SEC has chosen to
pursue these past matters which we reported to them and fully
remediated years ago," Chief Executive Officer David French
said.
"This is particularly true since the employees involved in
the matters have long since left the company," he added.
The SEC's complaint, which was filed in federal court in
Manhattan, also charged former Chief Financial Officer Todd
Takeyasu, former vice president of accounting and reporting
Jeffery Curran, and former operations controller Waldemar Grab.
The SEC said the three had manipulated operating expenses to
lower a key metric related to the cost of oil extraction.
Grab, the SEC said, is cooperating with the agency and has
agreed to settle the case without admitting or denying
wrongdoing.
Richard Albert, an attorney for Takeyasu, said his client is
confident that "the SEC's claims against him are meritless and
he looks forward to defending this case vigorously and
prevailing in court."
Attorneys for Curran and Grab could not be immediately
reached for comment.
Separately, the SEC said on Wednesday that two of the
company's other former CEOs had reimbursed the company for cash
bonuses and stock awards. Neither were found to have engaged in
any misconduct.
The company said it does not expect the litigation to
"materially alter" its business activities.
(Additional reporting by Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann)