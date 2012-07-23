FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Penney sells $248 mln worth stake in Simon Property unit
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 23, 2012 / 2:16 PM / in 5 years

Penney sells $248 mln worth stake in Simon Property unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - U.S. department store chain J.C. Penney Co Inc said on Monday that it sold a portion of its stake in a Simon Property Group Inc unit to raise $248 million in cash.

Last year, Penney had decided “it was necessary to review and, where appropriate, monetize assets that are not core to our operations,” Chief Financial Officer Ken Hannah said. “Today’s announcement represents the first step toward executing this plan.”

The news came just months after Penney said that same-store sales during the first three months of a new pricing model fell a far worse-than-expected 18.9 percent. It also posted a large net loss and cut its dividend.

Following the deal, JCP Realty Inc, a unit of the department store chain, continues to hold about 205,000 limited partnership units in Simon’s operating partnership.

Simon is the largest owner of U.S. malls and outlet centers.

JPMorgan Securities LLC acted as an adviser for this deal, Penney said in a statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.